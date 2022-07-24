Pacoca (PACOCA) Price Hits $0.0109

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Pacoca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pacoca has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Pacoca has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $36,518.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017119 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032665 BTC.
Pacoca Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Pacoca Coin Trading
