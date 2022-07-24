Oxygen (OXY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $337,219.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $337,219.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,553,870 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.