OST (OST) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

OST (OST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. OST has a total market capitalization of $375,153.14 and $19,168.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,765.56 or 1.00009751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.