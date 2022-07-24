Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OSCR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $972.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.04 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,512,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Oscar Health by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,179,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 640,320 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

