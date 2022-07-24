OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Stock Performance

OPGN opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.39. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. Equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

