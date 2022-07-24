Onooks (OOKS) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $105,884.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032802 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
