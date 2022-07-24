OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Hits $422,140.38

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $422,140.38 and $64,281.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

