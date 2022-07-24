ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $74.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.