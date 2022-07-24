Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

