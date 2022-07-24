Omni Price Tops $2.61 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00011465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $4,925.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00260283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,360 coins and its circulating supply is 563,044 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

