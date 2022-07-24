Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 950 ($11.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 850 ($10.16) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,408.33.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

