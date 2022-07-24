Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 256 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

