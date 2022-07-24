Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,581 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 3.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,178,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,288,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

