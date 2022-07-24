NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Transactions at NuVista Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

TSE:NVA opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.39.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

