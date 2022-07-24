NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) PT Set at C$9.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.16. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.53 and a twelve month high of C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -34.73.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 35,650 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$288,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,947,860.70.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

