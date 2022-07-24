Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $21.95 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and $710,280.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,723.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,604.87 or 0.07062639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00261218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00113590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00663182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00573646 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005930 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,137,177,544 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,177,544 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

