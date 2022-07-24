NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.63.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

