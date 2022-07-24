NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

