NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Cap of $201,645.29

NFTify (N1) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. NFTify has a market cap of $201,645.29 and $1,885.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017275 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032955 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
