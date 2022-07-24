NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

