Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Newmont by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.97.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

