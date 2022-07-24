Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00077789 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.