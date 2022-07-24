NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.76% of NetScout Systems worth $160,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. 414,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

