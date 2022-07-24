Neblio Price Reaches $0.21 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Neblio has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $30,232.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014912 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,305,215 coins and its circulating supply is 19,228,556 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

