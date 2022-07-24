Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NMM. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $695.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,932,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

