MXC (MXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $201.55 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $201.55 million and $4.40 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

