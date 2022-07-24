Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,850,580.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.38 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

