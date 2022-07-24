Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,850,580.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.38 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
