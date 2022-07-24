Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.2% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $259.01 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

