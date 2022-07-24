Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Shares of AON opened at $279.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

