Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,851 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.