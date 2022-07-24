Morgan Stanley Trims Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Target Price to $5.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.74 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

