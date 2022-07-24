Morgan Stanley Cuts ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €8.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.10) to €8.00 ($8.08) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($21.21) to €17.00 ($17.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.41) to €8.70 ($8.79) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.05) to €13.60 ($13.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.22.

PBSFY stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

