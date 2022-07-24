Morgan Stanley Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $105.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.77.

NYSE:FND opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

