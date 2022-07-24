Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Volume Tops $7.84 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $13.63 or 0.00059952 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and $7.84 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016800 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032655 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,409,479 coins and its circulating supply is 4,869,493 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
