Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Volume Tops $7.84 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $13.63 or 0.00059952 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and $7.84 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032655 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,409,479 coins and its circulating supply is 4,869,493 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

