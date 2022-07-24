Mochi Market (MOMA) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Mochi Market (MOMA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Mochi Market has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Mochi Market has a market cap of $136,405.79 and $19,217.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mochi Market

MOMA is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,733 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi.

Buying and Selling Mochi Market

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

