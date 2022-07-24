Mizuho Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SITC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 602.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 1,152,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 649,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.