Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,947 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

