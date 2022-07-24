Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 40 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

