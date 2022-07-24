Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $410.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.51.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

