Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. AutoZone makes up 0.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 80.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 596.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,147.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,076.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,023.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

