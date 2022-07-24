Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

