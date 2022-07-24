Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTPOF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

