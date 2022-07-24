Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

