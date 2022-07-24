Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

