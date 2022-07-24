Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 7,779 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

