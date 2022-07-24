Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $170.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

