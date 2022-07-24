Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 10,103 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

