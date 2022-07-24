Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

