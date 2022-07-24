Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.