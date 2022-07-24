Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 4,242 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $99.02 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.